Crystal Palace reject Club Brugge bid for Romain Esse

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer from Club Brugge for attacking talent Romain Esse, with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage.

Crystal Palace have rejected an opening bid from Club Brugge for 21-year-old winger Romain Esse, according to Sacha Tavolieri, though talks between the Belgian champions and the London club continue at an advanced stage. Personal terms are already in place for the speedster, per the transfer reporter.

Having sold their big-name player Christos Tzolis to Arsenal this summer, Club Brugge have funds to invest and are specifically looking to replace Tzolis’s attacking output. They have begun negotiations for Esse, with discussions at an advanced stage, according to The Athletic.

Crystal Palace reject Club Brugge approach

The South London outfit might be open to selling Esse, who only joined them in January 2025 from Millwall, for a fee in the region of £12 million. He had a modest start to life under Oliver Glasner, with seven league appearances and two more during their triumphant FA Cup run.

The youngster has been struggling for relevance since the start of last season and was sent on loan to Coventry City in January 2026, where he helped them gain promotion. It was quite a surprise that the newly promoted Premier League side did not approach him, but it appears Club Brugge have.

Club Brugge have seen a bid in the region of €8 million plus €2 million in add-ons rejected by Palace. The Eagles will likely seek to recoup the fee they paid to secure Esse’s services in January 2025, meaning negotiations could continue in search of middle ground. Sacha Tavolieri has reported that personal terms are already in place with the forward, who will undergo medical tests once an agreement is reached with Palace, which may come sooner rather than later.

Club Brugge looking at English stars

Beyond their pursuit of Esse, Club Brugge are looking at other English talents amid reported links to Aston Villa’s Ben Broggio. The idea is to find players they can invest decent sums in and develop into top talents for the future.

The Belgian giants have also agreed a move for West Ham’s Freddie Potts, and they will now hope to land Esse next. Overall, the Jupiler Pro League champions are planning an interesting future, with some talented players from England likely to grace their pitch and the Belgian Pro League.