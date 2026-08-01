Club Brugge set to sign Freddie Potts from West Ham United as deal agreed

Club Brugge have reached an agreement with West Ham United for the transfer of promising midfielder Freddie Potts in a €12 million package.

West Ham United are about to sell Freddie Potts in a €12 million deal, with Club Brugge preparing for the player’s medical ahead of the coming period, according to Sacha Tavolieri. The promising midfielder is being lined up to replace Eintracht Frankfurt-bound Raphael Onyedika.

West Ham United are in the process of making some important squad changes following their relegation to the Championship. There have been a few key departures, namely the sales of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham as well as Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal, as the Hammers are now looking at replacement options.

Sunderland’s Simon Adingra is a target to replace the Dutchman, according to reports, while there are several midfield options that Nuno Espírito Santo is eager to explore in the market. There are significant links to Arne Engels from Celtic, with sources claiming the move is inching closer to completion. While the Belgian is largely seen as a replacement for Fernandes, there might be another outgoing from the midfield department.

Freddie Potts to join Club Brugge?

Freddie Potts is the player in question, with Sacha Tavolieri on X stating earlier that Club Brugge had targeted the midfielder to join them. The journalist insisted in his post that the 22-year-old West Ham whizkid is seen as a replacement for Raphael Onyedika, who is expected to join Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Club Brugge have seemingly reached an agreement with West Ham United for the transfer of Potts for a €12 million package. There could be add-ons included in the figure, which will become clearer as he completes his move.

Potts is expected to arrive at the club’s Blauw & Zwart training camp to undergo his medical, with formalities to follow shortly afterwards. The 22-year-old West Ham star could be a smart acquisition for the Belgian side, given their reputation for developing players to their very best ability.

It is a rather unusual decision from someone like Potts, who had his breakthrough season with the Hammers last campaign. The midfielder played 22 Premier League games, clocking over 1,100 minutes for the Londoners, although the decision to leave the London Stadium may be aligned with his plans to develop his game elsewhere, restructure his career, and seek a big move in the future.

The sale from West Ham might also be a measure to balance their books despite some high-profile sales earlier in the summer. Selling homegrown talents would mean more for the accountants in terms of pure profit, as this move could prove beneficial for them to manoeuvre life in the second tier of English football.