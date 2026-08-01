Arne Engels has verbal agreement with West Ham United, price revealed

West Ham United have moved one step closer to signing 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Arne Engels from Celtic this summer.

According to an update by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arne Engels is keen on joining West Ham United in the ongoing transfer window. The 22-year-old Celtic midfielder has reached a verbal agreement with the East London club, with the Scottish champions in talks over a deal.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joseph and Chris Reidy have reported on Sky Sports have shed more light on the story, revealing that the Hammers “have had two offers knocked back during discussions for the midfielder”. Celtic’s asking price has now emerged, with the Hoops holding out for £25 million to sell the youngster.

How has Arne Engels fared at Celtic?

Arne Engels has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Scottish Premiership since joining Celtic from FC Augsburg in August 2024. The 22-year-old has made exponential progress in the last two seasons, having been a regular in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

The Belgian international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. However, Engels faces an uncertain future at Celtic amid his links with English clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Arne Engels makes sense. The Hammers are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as they need to replace Mateus Fernandes after selling him to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer. Doing that is not straightfoward, as the Portuguese international is a dynamic midfielder who contributes in all facets of the game.

Engels has shown that he can contribute in the final third after his output in the 2025/26 season (seven goals and eight assists). However, he is also adept out of possession, having made two recoveries, 0.5 interceptions, 1 tackle, and 1.1 clearances per game in the 2025/26 season.