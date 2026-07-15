Bolton Wanderers, Club Brugge eyeing loan move for Ben Broggio

Aston Villa are expected to make another important decision regarding one of their brightest academy graduates this summer as they continue planning the development of several highly-rated youngsters.

While Unai Emery’s first-team squad continues to evolve, Aston Villa are equally focused on ensuring their emerging talent receives regular senior football rather than remaining on the fringes at Villa Park. With another loan move considered the most likely outcome, interest is beginning to build from clubs across Europe looking to secure one of England’s most promising teenage attacking midfielders.

According to Sky Sports, both Championship side Bolton Wanderers and Belgian giants Club Brugge are exploring a loan move for Ben Broggio. Villa are understood to be keen for the 19-year-old to spend another season playing regular first-team football after a successful spell at Falkirk during the second half of last season.

Broggio impressed during his time in Scotland, adapting quickly to senior football and scoring five goals in just 14 appearances. His performances strengthened Villa’s belief that another competitive loan would be the best next step in his development rather than keeping him within the club’s Under-21 setup.

Bolton, Club Brugge offer varied development paths

Bolton Wanderers are actively searching for additional attacking options following their promotion back to the Championship. Steven Schumacher has already strengthened several areas of his squad but remains keen to add creativity and goals in the final third.

With financial resources limited, loan signings remain an attractive market for Bolton, and Broggio fits the profile perfectly. His ability to play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing would provide valuable versatility, while his experience in Scottish football suggests he is ready for another step up.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, present a very different opportunity. The Belgian club have established an excellent reputation for developing young talent before exposing them to European football, making them an attractive destination for promising players seeking experience outside England.

Why Aston Villa rate Broggio so highly

Broggio has steadily progressed through Aston Villa’s academy over the past two years. After signing his first professional contract in February 2024 amid reported interest from Arsenal, he became one of the standout performers during Villa’s exceptional youth campaign.

He helped the Under-18 side win both the FA Youth Cup and Under-18 Premier League National title, while also finishing as Villa’s joint-leading scorer in the UEFA Youth League with four goals and three assists. His senior debut arrived in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers during the 2024/25 season before he committed his long-term future to Villa by signing a new contract in March 2025.

The subsequent loan spell at Falkirk only enhanced his reputation. Broggio showed he could adapt physically to senior football while continuing to contribute goals from midfield, underlining why Villa remain determined to manage his development carefully.

Villa’s objective is straightforward that Broggio needs consistent first-team minutes. Whether that comes in the Championship with Bolton or in Belgium with Club Brugge, regular competitive football is viewed as the next crucial stage in preparing him for Premier League football. No decision has been finalised, but both clubs are monitoring the situation closely as Villa assess which environment would best support the youngster’s long-term progression.

Broggio has already shown he can thrive in senior football, and another season of regular minutes is far more valuable than sporadic appearances in Premier League cup competitions. Bolton would offer the intensity and physicality of Championship football, while Club Brugge could provide exposure to European competition and a technically demanding environment.