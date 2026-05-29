Lyon doing everything they can to keep Tanner Tessmann

Leeds United are looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Tanner Tessmann as a target.

Tessmann has done quite well in Ligue 1 with Lyon, and he could prove to be a very useful addition to the Leeds United midfield. However, the French outfit is unwilling to sanction his departure, and they will do everything in their power to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

According to Football Insider, he is valued at around £21.6 million.

Leeds United have secured Premier League safety this season, but they need to keep improving the team if they want to continue performing consistently in the top flight. They need to improve defensively, and signing a quality defensive midfielder would be a wise decision.

The 24-year-old United States International will protect the defensive unit and help win the ball back in the midfield. He has the physicality for English football, and he could be an important player for Leeds United. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League is prepared to follow up on their interest with an official offer.

Can Leeds convince Lyon?

Even though Lyon are unwilling to sanction the departure of the 24-year-old midfielder, they could be tempted if there is a suitable offer on the table. Leeds United have the financial means to make an attractive proposal.

Convincing the 24-year-old to join the club will not be difficult for them. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Leeds will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. Improving the midfield unit will be a priority for them. However, they will need to invest in the defensive unit as well. They will need to improve at the back if they want to stay up next season. They were quite vulnerable defensively this season, and it could end up costing them eventually.

Meanwhile, Tessmann will be looking to sort out his future, either way and focus on his football.