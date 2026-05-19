Leeds United eyeing Tanner Tessmann move, Lyon open to sale

Leeds United are reportedly ready to submit an offer to sign 24-year-old USMNT international Tanner Tessmann from Ligue 1 club Lyon in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Tanner Tessmann is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder this summer, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Lyon star.

Meanwhile, the report has revealed that the Ligue 1 club will not stand in the American midfielder’s way, and they have slapped a price tag of €15 million on him. For Les Gones, recouping the desired valuation has emerged as a “market opportunity” rather than a “sporting heartbreak” amid the need for liquidity.

Who is Tanner Tessmann?

Tanner Tessmann has made substantial progress since joining Lyon from Venezia FC in August 2024. The 24-year-old midfielder rose in prominence during his spell in Italy, having spent his formative years in his humble beginnings back home with Alabama FC and Dallas FC.

The USMNT international has been in and out of the starting lineup in his two seasons with Lyon, and he has made 76 appearances for the Ligue 1 club thus far while chipping in with three goals. However, Tessmann’s long-term future is uncertain due to Les Gones sensing the aforementioned “market opportunity” from his sale. A move to the Premier League may be on the cards for the player.

Will Leeds United sign Tessmann?

Leeds United’s interest in Tanner Tessmann is understandable. While the Whites reinforced their midfield unit by signing multiple midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for the West Yorkshire outfit this season. Additionally, Ao Tanaka faces an uncertain future at Elland Road, as recent reports have suggested that he may push for a summer departure.

So, Leeds United should dip into the market for a midfielder, and recent reports have linked them with several candidates, including Hayden Hackney. While signing a player accustomed to English football would be ideal, Tessmann is a viable target for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Lyon’s asking price of €15 million makes Tessmann an appealing option, considering his age profile and what he brings to the table. With the Ligue 1 club open to the 24-year-old American midfielder’s departure, Leeds United will hope to capitalise on the situation.