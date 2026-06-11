Galatasaray, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt vying for Soungoutou Magassa

Juventus, Galatasaray, and Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing 22-year-old French midfielder Soungoutou Magassa from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Juventus, Galatasaray, and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Soungoutou Magassa. The three clubs are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old West Ham United star.

How has Soungoutou Magassa fared at West Ham United?

Soungoutou Magassa has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United from AS Monaco in a deal worth €17 million in the summer transfer window. Born in Stains, the 22-year-old passed through the academies at FC Sucy, RC Joinville, Saint-Maur Lusitanos, and FC Gobelins before graduating from the youth division at AS Monaco.

The French midfield prospect rose in prominence during his spell with AS Monaco, but he has managed only 1,259 minutes of game time in 26 appearances thus far for West Ham. However, Magassa’s stock remains high, with Juventus, Galatasaray, and Eintracht Frankfurt among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Turkish adventure on the horizon?

Juventus will dip into the market for a midfielder this summer, as Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram face an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium. So, the Serie A giants need a long-term midfield solution alongside Manuel Locatelli, with Magassa emerging as an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray wanted to sign Soungoutou Magassa in the winter transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Turkish Super Lig champions have been scouring the market for a versatile midfielder for a long time. Recent reports have linked Gabriel Sara with a move away from the club, compelling Galatasaray to scour the market for a replacement.

As for Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club wanted to sign the French midfielder before he joined West Ham United last summer. With Ellyes Skhiri on the wrong side of 30, the Eagles need a long-term alternative, with Magassa a viable target.

The three clubs will have a significant chance of signing the Frenchman, as West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League forces them to cash in on high-value players to balance their books. Additionally, the report by Foot Mercato has suggested that the youngster may push for a summer exit, further enhancing his suitors’ prospects.