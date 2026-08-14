Liverpool intensifying efforts to sign Adam Wharton

Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are also interested in Adam Wharton. The three European giants are also eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Crystal Palace prospect. However, Liverpool are accelerating their move, with the South London club demanding €85-100 million to sell the Englishman.

Adam Wharton and his rise

Adam Wharton has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. He made an immediate impact at the South London club, and his displays have helped him break into his national side. The 22-year-old also contributed to Crystal Palace’s trophy success, with that run continuing in the recently concluded campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while recording one goal and 12 assists. His progress has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

Does a big move beckon Wharton?

Chelsea will pursue a midfielder in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as they are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future. The Argentine international is a target for Manchester City, leaving the West London club to look for a replacement. Wharton has thus emerged as a viable target for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Adam Wharton makes logical and tactical sense. The Reds are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Wataru Endo faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Additionally, the Japanese midfielder has struggled with persistent fitness, with the injuries forcing him to call time on his international career.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils want another midfielder to wrap up their midfield revamp. With Casemiro no longer at Old Trafford and Manuel Ugarte unavailable for most of the 2026/27 season due to a long-term knee injury, Michael Carrick has only three recognised midfielders in his squad. Wharton has thus emerged as a viable target, with the Englishman’s well-rounded style suiting Manchester United’s demands.

Reportedly, Real Madrid will also pursue Wharton to shore up their midfield depth. The Spanish giants have lacked a progressor from the central areas since Toni Kroos and Luka Modric left. However, with Liverpool intensifying their efforts, Real Madrid and the other suitors have fallen behind in the race for his signature. A summer move will ultimately depend on the interested clubs being ready to meet Palace’s €85-100 million valuation.