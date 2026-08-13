Crystal Palace set for fresh talks to sign Axel Disasi

Crystal Palace will look to sign 28-year-old French centre-back Axel Disasi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Axel Disasi is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea defender.

However, per Santi Aouna, the Blues are demanding a loan fee of €5 million to sanction a “dry loan” for Disasi. The asking price is “excessive” for Crystal Palace, and the South London club will attempt to hash out an agreement when they hold fresh talks with Chelsea in the coming days.

Axel Disasi and his situation

Axel Disasi’s career at Chelsea stalled, but a loan stint with West Ham has revived his fortunes. The 28-year-old had become persona non grata at Chelsea despite being solid in his debut season after moving to Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in a deal worth €45 million in August 2023. However, he lost his spot under Enzo Maresca and never regained it.

The French defender was a regular for West Ham in the second half of the 2025/26 season, accumulating over 1,500 minutes across 17 appearances for West Ham while scoring one goal. Disasi’s exploits for West Ham have compelled several Premier League clubs to consider a summer move.

Why are Crystal Palace eyeing Disasi transfer?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Axel Disasi is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a centre-back, as they failed to fill Marc Guehi’s void after selling the English international to Manchester City earlier this year. To make matters worse, Maxence Lacroix has joined Crystal Palace in the ongoing transfer window.

Several candidates, including Luiz Benedetti, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Disasi also a viable target. Despite struggling for regular game time in the last few years, the Frenchman has considerable experience in the Premier League, which should allow him to hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.

However, unless Chelsea’s demand changes or Crystal Palace agree to pay a loan fee of €5 million, a summer move will not materialise. So, a loan deal appears to be contingent on how talks between the two London clubs progress in the upcoming round of talks.