Crystal Palace eyeing Luiz Benedetti move, summer deal in balance

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on highly-rated Palmeiras defender Luiz Benedetti, although a move to Selhurst Park this summer currently appears unlikely.

The Brazilian youngster has been offered to several potential suitors as Palmeiras field enquiries about his availability, with Palace among the Premier League clubs aware of his situation.

According to ESPN Brazil via Youtube, Benedetti is highly rated by Crystal Palace’s recruitment department. However, the Eagles currently regard him as a developmental prospect rather than someone ready to immediately strengthen Pierre Sage’s first team and that distinction has left a potential summer transfer in the balance.

Crystal Palace admire Luiz Benedetti

The South London club’s current recruitment strategy is focused primarily on players capable of immediately contributing to the senior squad but Benedetti does not yet fit that requirement.

When ESPN sought clarification about Palace’s interest, the message from the club was that there is nothing developing at present and that a potential move would be something to consider further down the line. The Eagles are therefore admirers rather than active bidders.

However, the situation could still be worth monitoring given Palmeiras’s willingness to consider offers for some of their emerging talents as they attempt to meet financial targets. The Brazilian centre-back is contracted until 2029 and has a substantial €100 million release clause, although that does not reflect his realistic market value. Previous reports suggested that Palmeiras could consider proposals in the region of €20 million.

Arsenal have previously tracked Benedetti

Crystal Palace are not the first Premier League club to take notice of Benedetti. London rivals Arsenal have previously monitored the youngster and were linked with a potential move as part of their strategy of recruiting players with significant long-term potential.

Palmeiras were reluctant to entertain a cut-price departure at the time, with manager Abel Ferreira keen to protect one of the club’s most promising academy products. Benedetti’s combination of imposing physical attributes and considerable potential has ensured that interest from Europe has persisted.

As things stand, Benedetti looks more like a name for Palace’s future than their present. The Eagles clearly appreciate his potential, but spending around €20 million on a defender they currently consider an Under-21 prospect would be difficult to justify when Sage needs immediate first-team reinforcements.

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That could change if Palmeiras lower their demands or Crystal Palace’s squad planning shifts before the deadline. For now, however, this is one to monitor rather than a transfer that appears close to completion.