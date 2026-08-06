Axel Disasi open to Crystal Palace switch, club prefer Josh Acheampong move

Crystal Palace are continuing their defensive rebuild despite already securing the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu, with Chelsea duo Josh Acheampong and Axel Disasi firmly on their radar.

TEAMtalk understands Palace have stepped up discussions with Chelsea following negotiations that saw Maxence Lacroix head to Stamford Bridge, and further defensive business between the two clubs remains a genuine possibility. While Palace are exploring several options, highly-rated youngster Josh Acheampong is understood to be the club’s preferred target, although Axel Disasi remains a realistic alternative should circumstances change.

Palace prioritise Josh Acheampong loan

Tomiyasu’s impending arrival on a free transfer will strengthen Pierre Sage’s backline, but the Eagles are not planning to stop there. The Japanese international impressed the Palace coaching staff while training with the club after leaving Ajax, convincing Sage that he could play an important role once fully fit.

However, the Eagles still want another defender and the club’s first choice is Chelsea academy product Josh Acheampong. The 20-year-old is viewed as an ideal long-term addition capable of developing under regular Premier League football, and Palace are pushing for a season-long loan.

Chelsea, though, have yet to make a final decision on whether they are willing to sanction a temporary departure for one of their brightest defensive prospects. That uncertainty has forced Crystal Palace to keep alternate options active.

Disasi keen to remain in London

One of those alternatives is Axel Disasi and there is genuine interest from Crystal Palace, while the France international is also open to the move as he looks to remain in London should he leave Chelsea this summer.

The South Londoners have discussed both a permanent transfer and an initial loan deal, with the structure likely to depend on Chelsea’s position and whether the Eagles can secure Acheampong. Disasi’s situation has become increasingly uncertain following Chelsea’s summer recruitment drive.

With Maxence Lacroix strengthening Xabi Alonso’s defensive options, Disasi has slipped further down the pecking order. A move across London could offer him the regular first-team football he is seeking. Crystal Palace are also continuing to monitor Brest defender Raphael Le Guen as part of their wider recruitment strategy. Rather than focusing on one deal, the Eagles are assessing several profiles as Sage looks to reshape his defence with a blend of experience and youth.

The impending arrival of Tomiyasu to add to Oscar Mingueza’s move has already added international pedigree, while Acheampong would represent a significant investment in the future. Should Chelsea decide against a loan for the England youth international, Palace are well positioned to intensify talks for Disasi instead.

Crystal Palace are handling this window intelligently. Rather than committing early to one expensive solution, they are pursuing two very different profiles. Acheampong offers enormous long-term potential and would fit Palace’s recent record of developing young talent, making him the ideal signing if Chelsea agree to a loan.

Disasi, meanwhile, represents the safer option. He already knows the Premier League, wants to remain in London, and would arrive with considerably more experience. Palace may prefer Acheampong, but if Chelsea keep the youngster at Stamford Bridge, Disasi looks like a logical and attainable alternative who could strengthen the Eagles immediately.