Takehiro Tomiyasu set to join Crystal Palace in bargain move

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer this summer.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Takehiro Tomiyasu has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles have been eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they are set to sign the 27-year-old free agent in a bargain move.

The Fukuoka native has been a free agent since his short-term contract with Ajax expired. Since then, he has been training with Crystal Palace to rebuild his fitness after struggling with a knee injury in the last two years. Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tomiyasu has already passed his medical and will officially join Palace this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and his recent rollercoaster ride

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been struggling for stability in the last few years, as a knee injury wreaked havoc and forced him to spend a considerable time on the sidelines. The 27-year-old ultimately left Arsenal as a free agent last summer after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract early.

The Japanese international was without a club for nearly six months before Ajax signed him in December 2025. The short stint with the Eredivisie giants helped him regain sharpness and secure a spot in Japan’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after featuring nine times in the second half of the 2025/26 season. He is now set to return to the Premier League after a year away.

London return on the horizon

Crystal Palace’s interest in Takehiro Tomiyasu has been understandable. The Eagles have been under pressure since selling Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this year. The Englishman’s departure had created a gaping hole in the defensive unit, with the void widening after Maxence Lacroix joined Chelsea a few days ago.

Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot are now the only reliable centre-backs in Pierre Sage’s squad and as a result, several candidates, including Arthur Theate, have emerged on Crystal Palace’s radar. Tomiyasu fits the profile, as he has previous experience in the Premier League and should hit the ground running at the South London club after rebuilding his fitness.

A free transfer for a centre-back will allow Crystal Palace to redirect the funds towards other signings, which aids their rebuild ahead of a campaign in the UEFA Europa League. As for Tomiyasu, Palace offer a pathway back to Premier League football and the stability he has lacked since his knee injuries derailed his Arsenal career. Under Sage, the 27-year-old should have the environment and playing time to cement himself as a Premier League regular once more.