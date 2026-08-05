Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Arthur Theate

Crystal Palace will look to sign 36-cap Belgian international Arthur Theate from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Arthur Theate is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt defender.

Per BILD, the Bundesliga club will demand around €17 million to part ways with the Liege-born defender in the ongoing transfer window. Eintracht Frankfurt will not block Theate’s departure, as selling him will “bring in significant funds” and free up the wage bill, as he is one of their top earners.

How has Arthur Theate fared in the Bundesliga?

Arthur Theate has made significant progress since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Stade Rennais. The Bundesliga outfit initially signed the 26-year-old on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move last summer. In his two seasons with the Eagles, the player has been a mainstay at the back for his club and country.

Theate has made 75 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt thus far while chipping in with one goal and one assist. Meanwhile, the Belgian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Arthur Theate addresses immediate defensive needs. The Eagles already had the need to fill Marc Guehi’s void after the Englishman joined Manchester City earlier this year. Additionally, Chelsea recently signed Maxence Lacroix, which has exacerbated the issue at the South London club.

Several candidates, including Odilon Kossounou, have thus emerged in Crystal Palace’s shortlist. However, Theate holds appeal given his proven experience in top-five leagues with Eintracht Frankfurt and Stade Rennais. Additionally, Eintracht Frankfurt’s willingness to sell further strengthens his candidacy.

However, Crystal Palace will not be alone in the race to sign Theate, as Nottingham Forest, Besiktas, and Galatasaray are also eyeing the 36-cap Belgian international. Frankfurt’s asking price of €17 million will keep most suitors in contention, as the valuation is not prohibitive.