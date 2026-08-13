Cristian Romero set to join Atletico Madrid as deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40 million.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Barcelona have also been interested in Cristian Romero. However, the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender has picked Atletico Madrid as his next destination, and the next step is travelling for his medical tests.

Cristian Romero and his Premier League journey

Cristian Romero has made significant progress since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta. becoming a mainstay at the back for his club and country. His experience and leadership during the recent turbulent period provided a sense of stability. However, he has also been inconsistent due to his temperamental nature, often taking unnecessary bookings.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while chipping in with 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain following a difficult 2025/26 campaign, drawing attention from several high-profile clubs.

A new adventure beckons

Arsenal briefly considered signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in a shock move, as they are desperate to fill the gap created by William Saliba’s long-term absence due to a back injury. With Jurrien Timber yet to regain full fitness, the Gunners are in a spot of bother for options beyond Cristhian Mosquera for the right centre-back berth. However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham would never have agreed to sell Romero to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s interest in Cristian Romero has been understandable, given their underlying defensive gaps. Clement Lenglet has joined SL Benfica in the ongoing transfer window, while Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Romero has thus emerged as a viable target for Los Rojiblancos, with his leadership attracting the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s desire to sign a centre-back has been a byproduct of Ronald Araujo’s loan move to Liverpool. With Andreas Christensen struggling with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons, Barcelona must bring in someone who can be Pau Cubarsi’s regular central defensive partner.

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However, in a separate update, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Barcelona decided against pursuing Romero’s signature after consultation with Hansi Flick. The same report has revealed that Tottenham will receive 15% of any future sale due to a sell-on clause in the agreement with Atletico Madrid.