Barcelona establish contact for Pedro Porro move

Barcelona are looking at Pedro Porro as a potential replacement for the Premier League-linked Jules Kounde.

Barcelona are looking at Pedro Porro as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde, according to French journalist Sebastien Vidal. Kounde has been linked with a move to the Premier League, though signing the Tottenham right-back during this window would be extremely challenging for the Catalan giants.

The need for a new right-back could arise because of uncertainty surrounding Kounde’s future, amid unconfirmed reports of tension between the Frenchman and manager Hansi Flick. More importantly, Premier League clubs have reportedly viewed Kounde as a potential target since earlier in the year, while other teams are also exploring a move in the final phase of the window.

Can Barcelona sign Pedro Porro?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Flick wanted Porro in his team, and his campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain would have reinforced the view that he could be an excellent addition to the Barcelona squad. The Blaugrana regard Porro as a Kounde replacement should the Frenchman depart amid reported interest from Arsenal and other clubs.

However, there are several challenges for Barcelona, with the prospect of signing Porro appearing close to impossible. Firstly, the fee Tottenham would potentially demand could price the Catalans out of a deal, although Sebastien Vidal suggests the club have already made contact with the Spanish right-back’s representatives.

Porro has also recently signed a new long-term deal, as confirmed by Tottenham; Spurs are unlikely to consider offers now. His new contract signals an unwillingness to leave the North London club; Barcelona would need an unprecedented offer to change his mind.

Porro unlikely to leave Tottenham

Barcelona are the latest team to show an interest in Porro, although the right-back had plenty of admirers before signing his new deal. Tottenham signed him from Sporting CP in a €45 million deal in 2023 after he completed a loan move, and he has since cemented a starting role, attracting interest from several clubs, including reported admiration from Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid also considered a move at one stage during the summer, but Spurs were unwilling to sell and, as things developed, the player was eager to stay. For Barcelona, he may be a dream target to replace Kounde, but at present, extracting him from Tottenham seems impossible.