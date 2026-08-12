Arsenal ready to launch bid to sign Jules Kounde, face Bayern Munich, PSG threat

Arsenal will look to sign 27-year-old French international Jules Kounde from La Liga champions Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, the Gunners are ready to launch a bid to sign Jules Kounde if he indicates his desire to leave Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window. However, Arsenal will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman’s signature, with the Blaugrana considering his future at Camp Nou.

Jules Kounde and his progress at FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde has transformed into one of the world’s best right-backs since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in a deal worth €50 million in July 2022, despite being a centre-back at the Andalusian club. The 27-year-old has made exponential progress in the last four seasons, even though he has not played in his preferred position during this period. He has also become the first-choice right-back for France.

The French international has made nearly 200 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 22 assists. Meanwhile, Kounde’s trajectory has drawn interest from several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

A man in demand

Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich all have compelling reasons to pursue Kounde. Arsenal face defensive injuries. William Saliba’s long-term back injury and Jurrien Timber’s ongoing fitness concerns have strained Arsenal’s defensive depth, whilst Ben White’s future remains uncertain. Mikel Arteta thus views a versatile centre-back as a priority addition in the summer window, particularly given the club’s long-standing interest in Kounde.

PSG, with Marquinhos over 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, need to refresh their defensive unit. Recent reports have linked Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo with moves away from Parc des Princes, with the former targeted by Liverpool. Additionally Luis Enrique currently lacks a proven alternative to Achraf Hakimi at right-back, making Kounde a candidate worth serious consideration.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have relied on makeshift options in the right-back role under Vincent Kompany. The Bundesliga champions require a definitive solution in the position to compete at the highest level, and they have set their sights on Kounde.

Per SPORT, Barcelona may be open to cashing in on the French defender, as they are closing in on re-signing Joao Cancelo, whilst Xavi Espart has impressed Hansi Flick during the club’s pre-season campaign. However, Arsenal appear to be best-placed to sign Kounde, as Bayern must sell players before launching a move, whilst PSG’s interest remains in its infancy.