Liverpool hold fresh talks with Illia Zabarnyi for summer move

Liverpool have reopened discussions over a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi as Andoni Iraola looks to add greater depth and experience to his back line before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have already invested heavily in central defence through the £60 million arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, but Iraola has publicly acknowledged that his defensive options remain thin. Injuries and fitness concerns surrounding several members of the squad have only increased the urgency to recruit another reliable centre-back.

According to DaveOCKOP.com, Zabarnyi’s representatives have held fresh talks with Liverpool after initially presenting the Ukraine international as a potential target earlier in the summer. The opportunity reportedly emerged during separate discussions involving Curtis Jones’ representatives, who had been at Anfield amid continued interest in the midfielder from Inter Milan.

Zabarnyi camp renews Liverpool contact

Liverpool were first informed that Zabarnyi could be available when his entourage raised the defender’s situation during those meetings. Further contact has now taken place in recent days, suggesting the possibility of a transfer remains active rather than being a one-off enquiry.

The 23-year-old made 26 starts from PSG’s 28 Ligue 1 matches last season, demonstrating that he remained an important part of Luis Enrique’s domestic plans.

However, his role diminished significantly in the Champions League as Zabarnyi appeared seven times in Europe but failed to start any knockout fixture. He was also restricted to a short substitute appearance in the final as PSG lifted the trophy.

That contrast between his domestic and European involvement appears to be one of the factors encouraging his camp to explore alternative opportunities. A move to Liverpool would reunite Zabarnyi with Iraola, who previously worked with him at Bournemouth and remains a major admirer of his physicality, recovery pace and ability to defend in open spaces.

PSG valuation remains a major obstacle

Liverpool’s need for further cover is clear despite Jacquet’s arrival as Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are only gradually returning to full fitness, leaving Iraola concerned about the number of senior defenders available for the opening weeks of the campaign.

Zabarnyi’s Premier League experience would reduce the risk associated with the transfer, but agreeing a fee with PSG may prove difficult. The French champions paid a package worth around £57 million to sign him from Bournemouth and are unlikely to accept a substantial loss unless the player actively pushes to leave. Liverpool must therefore determine whether PSG would consider a permanent sale, a structured deal or another arrangement that protects their investment.

Zabarnyi makes considerable sense for Liverpool because Iraola already knows exactly what he can offer. He is young, Premier League-proven and suited to defending aggressively in a high line. The concern is price rather than profile. PSG will understandably want to recover most of their £57 million investment, and Liverpool have already spent heavily on Jacquet. Still, if Zabarnyi wants a clearer role and PSG are willing to negotiate, this could be one of the most logical defensive deals available to the Reds.