Shea Charles set to join Fulham as deal agreed

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is on the verge of returning to the Premier League by joining Fulham this summer.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Fulham and Southampton reached an agreement this past weekend after advancing talks in the last few days. The 22-year-old has thus become the most expensive Northern Irish footballer of all time, and he will sign a long-term contract at Craven Cottage.

David Ornstein has shed more light in a report for The Athletic, revealing that the Northern Irishman will sign a five-year contract with Fulham, with the deal being worth £30 million, including add-ons. The update has added that the youngster will undergo his medical on Monday and that the Cottagers have beaten Leeds United to his signature.

Shea Charles and his recent resurgence

Since Southampton’s relegation to the Championship last year, Shea Charles has emerged as one of the division’s standout prospects. The 22-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough in the 2025/26 campaign, thus finally recovering from a slow start at St. Mary’s.

Charles overcame a hamstring injury to become a mainstay in the middle of the park and a cornerstone of Southampton’s promotion tilt before falling short due to the Spygate scandal, making 38 appearances across all competitions while contributing 6 goals and 2 assists. His exploits for the Saints have helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon

Fulham recently joined the race to sign the Manchester-born midfielder. The Cottagers have been keen on signing a midfield anchor, as there are concerns surrounding Sander Berge’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester United. More importantly, they need to replace Sasa Lukic, who joined Ipswich Town last week. So, even if the Norwegian midfielder remains at Craven Cottage, Alvaro Arbeloa needs to sign a ball-carrier who can partner him in the centre.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s long-standing interest in Shea Charles makes sense. While the Whites signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain amid his frustrations over a lack of regular game time. Charles has thus emerged as a viable target, with some reports earlier in the summer suggesting they are the front-runners to sign him.

However, Leeds United must focus on alternatives now. Charles will undergo his medical on Monday and will sign a five-year contract with Fulham worth £30 million including add-ons.