Manchester City begin discussions to sign Tommy Marques

Manchester City will attempt to sign 19-year-old Spanish midfield sensation Tommy Marques from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tommy Marques is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Barcelona whizkid.

Per TEAMtalk, the reigning La Liga champions have told Marques that he can leave the club in the summer transfer window, with Manchester City holding talks for a deal. However, the report has suggested that the Premier League club would prefer to sign the Spaniard on an initial loan deal before considering a permanent move.

Who is Tommy Marques?

Tommy Marques is the latest promising prospect to emanate from Barcelona’s fabled La Masia division. The teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far in Catalonia, starting his youth career with Club Esportiu Europa before joining Barcelona in 2015. Since then, he has risen through the ranks at the club before breaking into the first-team squad last season.

The 19-year-old made his senior bow for Barcelona in February this year, and he managed another outing for the first-team squad. However, Marques has been more prolific for Barcelona Atletic, making 22 appearances and chipping in with one assist. His progress has caught the attention of several well-known teams.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester City’s interest in Tommy Marques is understandable. The Citizens are scouring the market for a young holding midfielder, as Nico Gonzalez reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Etihad. While City must also replace Rodri as he pushes to join Barcelona, they are in the market for multiple midfielders, despite having signed Elliot Anderson.

Marques has thus emerged as a viable target, even though reports indicate Manchester City is also closing in on signing Ayyoub Bouaddi from LOSC Lille. However, City are not alone in their pursuit; per TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund and SC Braga are also monitoring Marques.

Barcelona and Manchester City have a history of trading players in recent years, making a deal more plausible. Amid talks over Rodri, it would not be surprising to see Marques moving in the opposite direction, though it remains unclear if Barcelona will facilitate a loan departure. Whatever the arrangement, per TEAMtalk, the Blaugrana will likely aim to retain control over his future, with a sell-on clause expected to feature in any permanent move.