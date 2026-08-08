Manchester City in transfer tussle to sign Tommy Marques, player ready to leave Barcelona

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Barcelona youngster Tommy Marques, with the 19-year-old midfielder now prepared to leave the Camp Nou in search of regular first-team football.

The teenager had initially been expected to remain in Barcelona’s plans for the new season, but the situation has changed significantly in recent weeks. With competition in midfield increasing, Marques is now pushing for a move that would give him a clearer pathway to senior minutes.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Manchester City, Sporting Braga, and Borussia Dortmund are all interested, with the Premier League side already holding talks over a permanent transfer.

Manchester City planning long-term pathway

Manchester City’s proposal is understood to centre on signing Marques permanently before sending him on loan to Girona. The idea would allow the youngster to continue developing in La Liga while remaining within an environment City know well. Girona’s relationship with the wider City Football Group would also make his progression easier to monitor.

City view Marques as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team option and believe a structured development plan could help convince him to choose England over competing offers. Barcelona are reportedly open to a permanent departure provided the agreement contains a buy-back clause, allowing the Catalan club to retain some control over his future.

Braga pushing hardest for the youngster

Despite City’s interest, Sporting Braga are currently described as the club making the strongest push. Manager Carlos Vicens is a major admirer of young players and has personally backed a move for Marques. Braga believe they can offer the midfielder a more immediate role at senior level, something that could prove important in the player’s decision.

Borussia Dortmund are also firmly in contention and the Bundesliga club have a strong reputation for developing emerging talent and maintain a good relationship with Barcelona following recent transfer business between the two sides. That connection could help facilitate negotiations if Dortmund decide to accelerate their pursuit.

Barcelona prepared to sanction exit

Barcelona had originally planned for Marques to remain and potentially benefit from Marc Casado’s expected loan departure. However, the club’s changing midfield situation has altered those plans, and Marques now appears increasingly likely to leave before the end of the summer window. The player himself is understood to favour a move that guarantees meaningful first-team development rather than remaining on the fringes at Camp Nou.

Manchester City’s plan makes sense from a development perspective, but it may not necessarily be the most attractive option for Marques. A move followed immediately by a loan to Girona offers continuity in Spain, yet Braga and Dortmund can make a strong case by offering a more direct route into their own first teams. The decisive factor will likely be playing time. At 19, Marques needs minutes more than prestige, so whichever club provides the clearest pathway should have the strongest chance of winning the race.