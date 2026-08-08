Barcelona optimistic of signing Rodri despite rejected bid

Barcelona remain optimistic of completing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri despite seeing their opening proposal rejected.

The Catalan giants have identified the 30-year-old as a major midfield target following Frenkie de Jong’s injury, and negotiations are expected to intensify as they prepare an improved offer. According to Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are ready to return to Manchester City with a stronger bid after already reaching an agreement on personal terms with Rodri.

The Spain international is understood to favour a move to Camp Nou over Real Madrid, giving Barcelona confidence that they can eventually get the deal over the line if they satisfy City’s financial demands.

Opening Barcelona bid rejected

Barcelona’s first proposal was reportedly worth around €45 million in guaranteed money, with additional payments taking the overall package higher. Manchester City rejected that offer quickly, making it clear that they expect significantly more for one of the most influential midfielders in European football.

City are understood to value Rodri at around €70 million, even though he has entered the final year of his contract. Barcelona are therefore preparing to improve both the fixed portion of their offer and the overall structure of the deal. Matteo Moretto has also reported that the Blaugrana want to resolve negotiations quickly and bring Rodri into Hansi Flick’s squad as soon as possible.

Rodri gives Barcelona major advantage

The biggest source of optimism at Camp Nou is the player’s own stance. Rodri has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona and is attracted by the opportunity to return to Spain and play alongside several international teammates.

That gives the Catalan club considerable leverage, even if City remain in control of the transfer fee. Barcelona believe the player’s preference could eventually help bridge the gap between the two clubs, particularly if Rodri makes it clear that Camp Nou is the destination he wants. However, the club must also ensure that any transfer package and salary can be accommodated within La Liga’s registration rules.

Flick sees Rodri as transformative addition

Rodri’s potential arrival would significantly change the structure of Barcelona’s midfield. The World Cup Player of the Tournament would provide Flick with an elite holding midfielder capable of controlling possession, protecting the back line and dictating the tempo of matches.

His presence could also benefit Barcelona’s central defenders by reducing the amount of space they are asked to defend in transition. Following de Jong’s injury, that balance has become increasingly important. Although Barcelona had previously been hesitant about committing such a large fee to a 30-year-old midfielder, circumstances have changed and the club now appear prepared to make a serious financial push.

This deal now looks far more realistic than it did earlier in the summer. Barcelona have already cleared the biggest personal hurdle by convincing Rodri, and the remaining issue is purely financial.

City’s €70 million valuation is steep for a player in the final year of his contract, but Barcelona know they are dealing with one of the best midfielders in the world. If they can improve the guaranteed portion of the offer without compromising their registration position, there is every reason to believe an agreement can be reached.