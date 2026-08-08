Tottenham reject Atletico Madrid bid for Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a bid worth €30 million from Atletico Madrid, with Los Rojiblancos pushing to sign Cristian Romero this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA, Cristian Romero is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing another centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have been working to secure a deal for the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender in the last few weeks.

Recent reports suggested that a deal was close after the player approved a summer move. However, per other updates, the Tottenham captain prefers joining Atletico Madrid instead of Inter Milan, though Los Rojiblancos must prepare an improved bid after the opening offer of €30 million failed to meet Spurs’ asking price of €40 million.

Cristian Romero and his time at Tottenham so far

Cristian Romero’s potential exit marks a significant moment for Spurs, who have depended on his experience and leadership to stabilise their backline through recent turbulence. The Argentine international has had an inconsistent run since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta. Spurs initially signed him on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the conclusion of the disastrous 2025/26 campaign. The situation has provoked attention from several high-profile European clubs.

Where will Romero land next?

Inter Milan will pursue another centre-back despite completing a Bosman move for John Stones. The Serie A champions have seen Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij depart, and they needed to sign two new centre-backs this summer. Additionally, Alessandro Bastoni reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro amid his Premier League links. So, despite signing Stones, they need another central defender.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s interest in Cristian Romero makes sense, given their underlying defensive gaps. Clement Lenglet has joined SL Benfica this summer, while Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Romero has thus emerged as an appealing fit for Los Rojiblancos, with his leadership and game-reading ability evident from his 150+ appearances for Spurs.

Also Read: Tottenham’s Great Escape: How Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild can turn a relegation fight into a UEFA Champions League charge

Meanwhile, per MARCA, Inter Milan are only willing to pay €35 million, which also falls short of Tottenham’s valuation. Atletico Madrid’s €30 million bid also fell short of Tottenham’s €40 million asking price, though Romero’s reported preference for Estadio Metropolitano may yet sway the outcome.