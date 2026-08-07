Leeds United eyeing summer move for Orlando Gill

Leeds United are eyeing a move for Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill as the search for a backup goalkeeper continues at Elland Road

Leeds United are targeting San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill as backup cover, per Sky Sports, following the arrival of James Trafford from Manchester City. According to the same report, Leeds are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper, with the Paraguayan international their next target. An offer may have been lodged, although there are more names on their shortlist.

Gill arrived at the World Cup as a relatively unknown player but left the tournament having made a lasting impression. While he plays for Argentine side San Lorenzo, his performances in the summer have attracted several suitors, with Aston Villa reportedly interested earlier. Manchester United have also been linked, though the Red Devils signed Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

According to Carlos Correa, Leeds United have already lodged an offer, although the figures behind the bid remain unclear.

Leeds United’s goalkeeping overhaul

Leeds United have revamped their goalkeeping unit this summer. Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier left as free agents to join Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively. They have also approved a move for Lucas Perri, with the Brazilian goalkeeper closing in on joining Torino.

Leeds United signed James Trafford from Manchester City, and the English international will take over the No. 1 spot after Darlow reprised the role last season. The club have made the signing official, with Trafford becoming the record signing at Elland Road.

However, there appears to be a delay regarding Perri, as Torino are waiting for him to recover from an injury that has kept him out of the last two pre-season games. Despite Trafford’s arrival, Leeds still require at least one goalkeeper, with two seen as ideal. They are now keen on signing Gill. The report confirms that there are other candidates on their list, but the 26-year-old World Cup standout is a key target.

Will Orlando Gill suit Leeds United?

Gill proved his World Cup pedigree, performing at the highest level. With Leeds set to utilise Trafford as their undisputed No. 1 and Gill, or another signing, as their cup goalkeeper, they are positioning themselves to compete across every competition.

The Paraguayan international appears to be a quality option based on his tournament performances, making him a viable candidate for Daniel Farke’s side. San Lorenzo’s approval of a transfer remains unclear, but a move to Europe offers Gill a platform to establish himself at the top level.