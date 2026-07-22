Manchester United submit offer to sign Orlando Gill

Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old Paraguayan international Orlando Gill from San Lorenzo this summer.

According to an update by D Sports Radio 103.1 FM, Orlando Gill is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are surprisingly considering their options in the goalkeeping department midway through the ongoing transfer window, and they have submitted an offer to sign the 26-year-old San Lorenzo shot-stopper.

Per D Sports, Gill’s representatives have confirmed that they have received an offer close to $8 million. However, the update has suggested that Manchester United’s proposal has not arrived on San Lorenzo’s table, but he is increasingly likely to leave the Argentine club in the coming weeks.

Orlando Gill and his emergence

Orlando Gill is the latest World Cup success story after becoming a household name due to his exploits for Paraguay. La Albirroja made a surprise run to the round of 16 after beating Germany on penalties in the previous stage, with the 26-year-old a catalyst, having also produced a player-of-the-match performance against France despite losing the game 1-0.

At the club level, Gill represents Argentine club San Lorenzo, having arrived from his homeland in January 2024. The Paraguayan international has made 59 appearances for San Lorenzo thus far while conceding 44 goals and keeping 29 clean sheets. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to Europe may be on the cards.

Move to the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Orlando Gill is surprising. The Red Devils have already signed a goalkeeper by signing Karl Darlow in a Bosman move this summer. The Welshman’s arrival means Michael Carrick has two top-notch goalkeepers in his squad, with Tom Heaton being the third-choice goalkeeper.

While the Premier League giants have sanctioned Andre Onana’s loan move to Trabzonspor, they are also ready to part ways with Altay Bayindir amid his links with Besiktas. The Turkish goalkeeper’s departure will complete Manchester United’s transactions in the goalkeeping unit. So, it is perplexing that they have submitted an offer to sign Gill.

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With San Lorenzo yet to receive an offer, other prospective suitors have an opportunity to secure his services. Recent reports have linked the Paraguayan international with several European clubs, including Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Manchester United should aim to bolster other departments instead of signing another goalkeeper.