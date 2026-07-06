Manchester United considering summer move for Orlando Gill

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Paraguay international goalkeeper Orlando Gill after the 26-year-old’s impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Orlando Gill has emerged as one of the tournament’s breakout stars, helping Paraguay reach the knockout stages with a string of assured displays. His performances have reportedly convinced Manchester United’s recruitment team to closely monitor his situation as the club evaluates its goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils are keen to add greater competition between the posts. While they already have an established goalkeeper like Senne Lammens, concerns over consistency have led United to explore reinforcements during the current transfer window.

Gill fits the profile of an established international keeper entering his prime; he is younger than several cited alternatives, yet battle-tested at tournament level. Recent reports have linked Manchester United with more experienced stoppers, like Karl Darlow and Sam Johnstone.

After earning a regular place at San Lorenzo, Gill’s form carried over to the international stage, where his commanding presence, strong reflexes, and composure under pressure won admiration from scouts. He delivered standout performances in the group stage before starring in the penalty shootout victory over Germany, though Paraguay were eventually eliminated by France in the Round of 16, his consistency throughout the tournament significantly boosted his reputation.

Orlando Gill could be a handy option

Gill’s blend of international experience and recent form makes him an attractive candidate for Manchester United, who are expected to remain active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad before the new campaign.

Reports suggest Manchester United view the Paraguayan as a financially sensible option compared to several high-profile alternatives. Gill is under contract with San Lorenzo until the end of 2027, meaning the Argentine club are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, his value has increased considerably following his World Cup exploits, and any interested club would likely need to submit a convincing offer to secure his signature.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official approach from United at this stage, and negotiations have not yet begun. The interest is understood to be at the monitoring phase, with the Premier League club continuing to assess potential targets before making a final decision on whether to formalise their pursuit of the Paraguay international.