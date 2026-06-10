Manchester United ponder re-signing Sam Johnstone

Manchester United could look to bring academy graduate Sam Johnstone back to the club this summer.

Manchester United are considering re-signing academy graduate Sam Johnstone from Wolves this summer, according to The Athletic. The Red Devils are seeking an experienced backup goalkeeper and have their eyes on the English shot-stopper following Wolves’ relegation.

Sam Johnstone was a part of the United youth setup from 2003 to 2011. While he did get promoted to their first team in the summer of 2011, he spent the majority of his time out on loan before eventually leaving the club on a permanent basis to join West Brom in 2018.

He joined Wolves in 2024 as a backup to Jose Sa. Over the last two seasons, he has been involved in 27 matches, conceded 49 goals and kept three clean sheets. Johnstone started regularly in the first half of 2025–26 but eventually lost his place to Jose Sa.

Manchester United plot a raid on Wolves

While he still has two years left on his deal at Wolves, Manchester United are reportedly looking to prise him away this transfer window. With Wolves getting relegated to the Championship, the Red Devils are looking to make the most out of their situation.

They are understood to be searching for an experienced backup goalkeeper. While their priority target seems to be Leeds United’s Karl Darlow, the Red Devils are also considering making a move for Johnstone, who has been a part of the club’s setup in years past and is well aware of how things work at Old Trafford behind the scenes.

He could prove to be an ideal cover for Senne Lammels, who has made the number one position his own since joining United last summer. There is no way back for Andre Onana at United, and with Altay Bayindir also likely to leave the club, the Red Devils consider Johnstone an interesting option to bring to United.

Per sources, Manchester United have discussed the possibility of re-signing him internally. However, they are yet to take any concrete steps to sign the 33-year-old. Johnstone still has two years remaining on his Wolves contract, but the club’s relegation may accelerate a departure.