Aston VIlla will look to sign 26-year-old Paraguayan international Orlando Gill from San Lorenzo in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by La Stampa via Toro News, Orlando Gill is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are considering their options in the goalkeeping department amid uncertainties surrounding Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future, and they have joined the race to sign the 26-year-old San Lorenzo shot-stopper.

However, the West Midlands outfit will not be alone in the battle for the South American goalkeeper’s signature. Gill is also a target for Ipswich Town, Feyenoord, Fiorentina, and Lazio, with Torino in pole position to secure his services after laying the groundwork for a deal several days ago.

Orlando Gill and his emergence

Orlando Gill is the latest World Cup success story after becoming a household name due to his exploits for Paraguay. La Albirroja made a surprise run to the round of 16 after beating Germany on penalties in the previous stage, with the 26-year-old a catalyst, having also produced a player-of-the-match performance against France despite losing the game 1-0.

At the club level, Gill represents Argentine club San Lorenzo, having arrived from his homeland over two years ago. The Paraguayan international has made 59 appearances for San Lorenzo thus far while conceding 44 goals and keeping 29 clean sheets. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to Europe may be on the cards.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa’s interest in Orlando Gill is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as widespread reports have linked Emiliano Martinez with a move away from Villa Park, and particularly to Serie A. While Marco Bizot has been an able deputy to the Argentine international, the Villans need a new first-choice shot-stopper if the current incumbent departs.

Several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Gill also a viable target. However, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners run the risk of waiting for Premier League acclimatisation, as getting used to the physicality of the English game usually requires a bedding-in period.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

Additionally, Aston Villa must overcome five clubs to secure the Paraguayan shot-stopper’s signature. However, the Villans are the only club that can offer UEFA Champions League football next season, giving the English club a competitive edge in the race.