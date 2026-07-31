Leeds United approve Lucas Perri move to Torino

Lucas Perri is completing a move to Torino after Leeds United approved the transfer, with the Brazilian goalkeeper clearing the path for James Trafford’s arrival from Manchester City, sources close to both clubs have indicated.

The approval marks the end of weeks of negotiations between the two clubs. Leeds had been reluctant to sanction Perri’s departure until they secured adequate cover — particularly after other goalkeepers departed during the summer window. The Whites were satisfied only once Trafford’s switch edged closer, allowing them to move forward with Perri’s exit.

Perri arrived at Leeds with high expectations following an impressive spell in France with Lyon, but his time at Leeds has not met expectations. After beginning the campaign as Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper, the 28-year-old gradually lost his place in the side during the second half of the season. His reduced role prompted both player and club to consider a fresh start this summer.

As per La Stampa via Toro News, Torino had been working on the transfer for several weeks and quickly reached an agreement with the goalkeeper over personal terms. The Italian club had been forced to wait for Leeds to resolve their own goalkeeping situation before the deal could proceed.

Perri could be a superb addition for Torino

Torino have prioritised strengthening their squad, and signing a reliable goalkeeper has been central to Ignazio Abate’s rebuilding project. The Serie A side have pursued Perri as one of their key targets throughout the summer transfer window.

The anticipated arrival of James Trafford from Manchester City has played a crucial role in Leeds’ decision. The England international is edging closer to Elland Road in what is expected to be a club-record transfer for a goalkeeper, allowing the Premier League side to move forward with Perri’s exit.

Only final administrative steps remain before Perri completes his exit. The move offers the Brazilian a chance to revive his career after a difficult year in English football, having previously established himself in Ligue 1. If both transfers are completed as expected, Leeds’ goalkeeper department will undergo a major overhaul, while Torino will finally land the experienced shot-stopper they have pursued throughout the summer.