Chelsea highly likely to sell Tosin Adarabioyo amid Como links

Tosin Adarabioyo is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window amid his links with Serie A club Como.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tosin Adarabioyo faces an uncertain future at Chelsea midway through the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old is the subject of interest from Como, though the Serie A high-flyers are not actively pursuing his signature.

Per TEAMtalk, the Chelsea hierarchy is “now willing to accept offers” for the Englishman in the coming weeks, with a summer departure increasingly likely to materialise. However, with Como not viewing Adarabioyo as a secondary target, a loan move to RC Strasbourg is also possible.

Tosin Adarabioyo and his Chelsea career so far

Tosin Adarabioyo has had to play second fiddle for the most part since joining Chelsea in a Bosman move in July 2024 after running down his contract with Fulham. While the 28-year-old was the West London club’s first summer signing in 2024, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. That pattern continued last term.

While the English defender has made over 50 appearances for Chelsea thus far while amassing over 4,500 minutes of game time, he has not been a regular starter for the Blues. With Chelsea now having ten centre-backs in the squad after signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Adarabioyo’s situation may devolve further.

What next?

Como’s interest in Tosin Adarabioyo has been understandable. While the Serie A club boasted the meanest defence in the league last season, they are in a spot of bother over Jacobo Ramon’s long-term future due to his reported links with several high-profile clubs. However, with Trevoh Chalobah closing in on arriving from Chelsea, Tosin may be a target for later in the window depending on how the situation develops.

As for RC Strasbourg, the Blue and Whites have become a feeder club of sorts for Chelsea, with the Blues often sanctioning loan moves and permanent deals to the Ligue 1 outfit in the last few years. They are closing in on signing Filip Jorgensen on loan from Chelsea, and it will not be surprising to see Adarabioyo follow suit if he does not receive interest from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Adarabioyo’s market value has fallen to £14-20 million, a result of the English defender’s squad rotation status. However, any transfer fee will represent a profit for Chelsea, and they will thus prefer a permanent deal.