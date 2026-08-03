Trevoh Chalobah set to join Como as deal verbally agreed

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of joining Como as a verbal agreement has been reached between all parties involved.

Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of leaving Chelsea after Serie A club Como reached a verbal agreement to sign the versatile defender in a deal worth an initial €30 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer package includes a fixed €30 million fee, a further €6 million in add-ons, and a sell-on clause, with only the remaining formalities to be completed before the move is officially confirmed. The English defender is believed to have prioritised a move to Italy, attracted by the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Chalobah enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign at Stamford Bridge, featuring in 47 matches across all competitions. He racked up more than 3,700 minutes and even chipped in with three goals, establishing himself as one of Chelsea’s most dependable defensive options.

Why are Chelsea ready to sell Chalobah?

Despite those performances, his long-term future at the club has come under increasing doubt due to fierce competition for places. The Blues are expected to have several senior centre-backs available next season.

Levi Colwill is nearing a return after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Maxence Lacroix has been signed from Crystal Palace to strengthen the backline. Manager Xabi Alonso also has Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Aaron Anselmino available, significantly reducing Chalobah’s first-team scope.

Alongside Chalobah, Axel Disasi, Mamadou Sarr and Benoit Badiashile are among the players who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Como have taken advantage of the situation by moving decisively for the academy graduate.

The 27-year-old’s versatility is one of the biggest reasons behind the Italian club’s pursuit. Although naturally a centre-back, Chalobah is equally capable of operating at right-back or as part of a back three, allowing manager Cesc Fabregas valuable tactical flexibility heading into a demanding campaign.

The move would also reunite Chalobah with Fabregas, who was still a Chelsea player when the defender first began training regularly with the senior squad. For the Blues, the deal represents another significant sale as they continue reshaping their squad under Alonso.

Also Read: Five centre-backs Chelsea should offload this summer

Meanwhile, Como have secured an experienced Premier League defender entering his prime, adding proven quality and versatility to a squad preparing to compete on multiple fronts next season.