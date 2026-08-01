Como increasingly optimistic of sealing €30 million deal for Trevoh Chalobah as talks advance

Como are pushing to complete one of the most ambitious defensive signings of the Serie A transfer window as Cesc Fabregas continues strengthening a squad built to consolidate last season’s progress.

The Serie A club have made Trevoh Chalobah a priority target and now believe an agreement with Chelsea is close after talks advanced significantly in recent days. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Como are increasingly confident of signing the 27-year-old in a deal worth around €30 million. Chalobah has already agreed personal terms, leaving the clubs to secure Chelsea’s final approval.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs via X has also reported that negotiations remain advanced, dismissing suggestions that Como had withdrawn from the deal. The Serie A side are continuing to push for completion and expect discussions to reach a decisive stage soon.

Chelsea ready to reshape centre-back options

Chalobah was a regular feature in Chelsea’s defence last season, but his pathway to consistent football has narrowed following several developments at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill is returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Maxence Lacroix has arrived from Crystal Palace. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is also expected to rely on Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Aaron Anselmino among his senior centre-back options. That leaves Chalobah, Axel Disasi, and Benoit Badiashile among the defenders who could be sold, while Mamadou Sarr may depart temporarily.

Chelsea’s willingness to streamline the position has given Como an opportunity to secure a player with extensive Premier League experience and the versatility to operate at centre-back, right-back or in a back three.

Fabregas connection could help Chalobah settle

A move to Como would reunite Chalobah with Fabregas, who was still a senior Chelsea player when the academy graduate began training regularly with the first team. That existing familiarity could help the defender adapt quickly to the manager’s tactical demands and the environment in northern Italy.

Chalobah would not necessarily arrive with an automatic starting place. Jacobo Ramon and Marc-Oliver Kempf formed an excellent partnership last season as Como finished with Serie A’s strongest defensive record, while Ramon earned recognition in the division’s Team of the Season.

Even so, Chalobah would add valuable competition, greater physical strength and additional tactical flexibility. His composure in possession would also suit Fabregas’ preference for building attacks patiently from the back. A €30 million transfer would represent another clear statement of Como’s ambition.

Chalobah is experienced, versatile and still young enough to improve, making him a sensible investment rather than merely a high-profile name. Chelsea’s crowded defensive department gives Como a genuine opening, while the player’s agreement on personal terms removes a major obstacle. With both reporters indicating talks remain advanced, this deal now appears much closer to completion than collapse.