Filip Jorgensen poised to complete RC Strasbourg switch this week

Chelsea backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is all set to join sister club RC Strasbourg on loan this week.

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will complete his loan move to RC Strasbourg this week, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal is in its final stages.

The Danish goalkeeper is all set to leave the London club after two seasons as a backup option. The 24-year-old joined the Blues from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 after breaking through in La Liga and making a name for himself while playing for the Yellow Submarine.

Across the past two campaigns, he made 36 appearances, conceding 39 goals while keeping 11 clean sheets. While he has not done much wrong, he has only had limited opportunities with the senior team.

His situation has become more pressing following the arrival of highly-rated Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Strasbourg last season before returning to Chelsea. With competition intensifying, the London club have opted to send Jorgensen out on loan.

Jorgensen set to join sister club Strasbourg

A season of senior football in Ligue 1 will sharpen his progression and strengthen his market value in case they look to cash in on him going forward. The move also suits Strasbourg, who bring in a goalkeeper with experience in both La Liga and the Premier League, a reliable option as they prepare for another demanding season.

With Penders returning to the West London club, Jorgensen could be an ideal replacement for the French club. Chelsea view the loan as an opportunity for Jorgensen to get some consistent first-team action under his belt without permanently severing ties.

The Blues regard him as a talented goalkeeper capable of developing further, and regular senior football is essential at this stage of his career. Jorgensen is expected to begin training with the Ligue 1 outfit before the start of the new season.

While the Blues have Robert Sanchez as their preferred number one and Penders as a capable backup, they have been constantly linked with top goalkeepers this summer. As a result, it will be interesting to see if they bring in a new goalkeeper in the final weeks of the transfer window.