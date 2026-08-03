Chelsea advance talks to sign Diogo Costa

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is closing in on joining Chelsea this summer, with talks between the two clubs advancing.

According to an update by Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Diogo Costa is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a world-class goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old FC Porto shot-stopper.

Per Pedro Almeida, talks between Chelsea and FC Porto have advanced in the last few days, though he has not revealed any further details. Costa has a release clause worth €60 million in his contract with the Primeira Liga champions, and any deal will require a big-money outlay.

Diogo Costa and his rise at FC Porto

Diogo Costa has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Porto. The 26-year-old has come leaps and bounds in the last half a dozen years, becoming a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country.

The Portuguese international has made 246 appearances for FC Porto thus far while keeping 108 clean sheets and conceding 201 goals. Meanwhile, Costa’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards during the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping crisis and Costa’s fit

Chelsea’s interest in Diogo Costa makes logical sense. The Blues are combing the market for a goalkeeper, as Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have been underwhelming throughout their stints with the West London club. Recent reports have suggested that both shot-stoppers are on the chopping block at Stamford Bridge this summer, with Jorgensen closing in on joining RC Strasbourg.

While Mike Penders is reportedly expected to receive regular first-team minutes in the 2026/27 season, the Premier League giants need two top-class options for the goalkeeping berth to keep the levels high and protect against poor form and injuries. Costa is thus a key target for Chelsea, with negotiations progressing at the West London club.

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With FC Porto and Chelsea in advanced talks over a summer deal, Costa’s stint with his boyhood club may end soon. However, it is unclear how much the Premier League club will pay to sign the Portuguese international.