Chelsea run rule over Diogo Costa at the World Cup

Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper has reportedly intensified after Diogo Costa delivered another standout performance for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea were among the clubs represented in the stands as Portugal secured progression to the quarter-finals with victory over Croatia. Diogo Costa once again underlined why he is regarded as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers, producing a composed display filled with crucial saves and commanding control of his penalty area.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, Chelsea have continued to monitor the 26-year-old throughout the tournament, having also watched him excel in Portugal’s previous knockout clash against Colombia. Costa’s commanding control of his penalty area and composure under pressure address a key concern for Chelsea, whose goalkeeping department has lacked consistency despite recent investment.

The Portuguese international entered the World Cup already carrying significant interest from several European heavyweights, but his performances in the United States have elevated his profile even further. The goalkeeper has consistently produced match-winning interventions, earning widespread praise for his reflexes, distribution and composure under pressure.

Reports from Portugal suggest Chelsea are not alone in the race. Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be monitoring the FC Porto captain, with competition for his signature set to intensify if formal negotiations begin later this summer.

While speculation continues to gather pace, there has reportedly been no official offer submitted to Porto. The Portuguese giants remain publicly committed to keeping their captain, although local reports claim they have already begun identifying potential replacements should they eventually sanction a sale.

Porto strengthened their position earlier this year when Costa signed a new contract running until 2030. As part of that agreement, his release clause was set at €60 million, a figure Portuguese reports insist the club are unwilling to negotiate below.

That valuation reflects Costa’s importance to both club and country. Having developed through Porto’s academy, he has established himself as one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers while also becoming Portugal’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

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The player’s composure, distribution and reflexes have established Costa as one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers. With the transfer window open and Costa’s €60 million release clause set until 2030, a formal approach from Chelsea or PSG could materialise within weeks.