Manchester City, PSG vying for Diogo Costa.

Portugal’s run at the World Cup has once again placed several of their leading players under the spotlight, and few have enhanced their reputation more than Diogo Costa.

The FC Porto captain has delivered a string of composed performances, reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s most reliable goalkeepers. His latest standout display came against Colombia, where he was named Player of the Match after another commanding performance in between the sticks. Those displays have inevitably increased attention around his future, especially with Porto aware that his value may never be higher.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhoa (via Sport Witness) suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are showing strong interest in Costa ahead of the summer window. The 26-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea recently, but City and PSG are now being discussed as serious contenders for his signature.

Porto insist they are not actively planning to sell their captain, but the conversation in Portugal has shifted toward the financial conditions of a possible departure. Costa signed a new contract earlier this year, with his release clause reduced to €60 million, although Porto are still expected to demand comfortably above €50 million before considering a sale.

Costa’s appeal is not difficult to understand. He has built a reputation as a goalkeeper for the biggest moments, most famously saving three penalties in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 shootout win over Slovenia. He later denied Alvaro Morata in the UEFA Nations League final shootout before Portugal went on to lift the trophy.

Why Manchester City and PSG are tracking Diogo Costa closely

From a tactical perspective, Costa is much more than a traditional shot-stopper. His ability with the ball makes him particularly attractive to clubs that want their goalkeeper to act as the first line of build-up.

For Manchester City, that quality is crucial. Their goalkeeper must be comfortable receiving under pressure, drawing opponents forward and passing through the press. Costa has the composure, range and decision-making to fit that role while also offering elite reflexes and penalty-saving ability.

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PSG’s interest makes sense for slightly different reasons. The French champions need authority and reliability in major European matches, and Costa brings both. His communication, command of the box and calmness in knockout situations would strengthen their defensive structure and add another pivotal cog to an all conquering outfit.

Is this the right time for Costa to leave FC Porto?

It feels like the natural moment for Costa to take the next step in his career at the top level. Porto will not let him go cheaply, but his World Cup form has strengthened their negotiating position. If Manchester City or PSG make a serious offer, it may be difficult for both club and player to resist.