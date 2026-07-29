Filip Jorgensen set to join RC Strasbourg

Chelsea backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is all set to join sister club RC Strasbourg in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is closing in on a move to RC Strasbourg after an agreement between the two clubs that will allow the Danish international to secure regular first-team football. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the deal is being finalised.

Coventry City had been linked with Jorgensen in recent weeks, but those reports never developed into anything concrete. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have moved quickly to complete the signing. The transfer has been progressing behind the scenes for several days, with negotiations now entering the final stages.

Jorgensen has already left Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Australia and returned to the United Kingdom to complete the remaining formalities. Salary terms remain the only significant hurdle left to resolve, although all parties remain optimistic that an agreement will be wrapped up shortly.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024 for a reported £20.7 million fee, signing a long-term contract after impressing in La Liga. However, his time at Stamford Bridge has not gone according to plan.

Although he showed glimpses of his quality, particularly during Chelsea’s successful UEFA Conference League campaign, he has been an understudy to Robert Sanchez for the most part.

Jorgensen to leave Chelsea for a bigger role elsewhere

The Denmark international was eager to find a club where he could establish himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. Regular football has become increasingly important for Jorgensen, who is also hoping to strengthen his position in the Denmark national team setup.

For Chelsea, the move appears to be part of a broader goalkeeping reshuffle. The Blues have no plans to sign an immediate replacement following Jorgensen’s departure, as reported by TEAMtalk. Instead, the club are placing their faith in highly-rated Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, who has returned after an impressive loan spell at Strasbourg.

Chelsea believe the youngster is ready to challenge for a place in Xabi Alonso’s first-team during the upcoming campaign. Strasbourg, meanwhile, view Jorgensen as a significant upgrade between the posts.

The Ligue 1 outfit have enjoyed a productive relationship with Chelsea since both clubs came under the BlueCo ownership umbrella, regularly benefiting from talented players arriving from Stamford Bridge. Bringing in an experienced goalkeeper like Jorgensen continues that strategy and strengthens a squad aiming to build on recent progress.