Filip Jorgensen keen on leaving Chelsea this summer

Filip Jorgensen has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

Filip Jorgensen has struggled for regular opportunities at Chelsea, and he needs to leave the West London club to play regularly. The 24-year-old has played 378 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League, and he deserves more opportunities.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Adrian Kajumba, the player has now decided to leave Chelsea. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea would be detrimental to his development as a player. At 24, he should be aiming to start regularly for a top team.

Jorgensen is an undoubted talent with a bright future, and joining the right team could bring out the best in him. However, it remains uncertain whether Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure, as he has been a backup option. Robert Sanchez has also been linked with a move away from Chelsea. It is unlikely that they will sell two goalkeepers in one window despite suggestions towards that notion.

Jorgensen needs a fresh start

Jorgensen will be determined to get his career back on track by leaving Chelsea. He has the quality to join a competitive team, and it will be interesting to see whether any club is willing to offer him an exit route. The young goalkeeper still has plenty of time to fulfil his potential, and joining the right team could unlock his talent.

Jorgensen was reportedly linked with a move to Germany during the January transfer window. On the other hand, Chelsea should look to invest in a quality goalkeeper as well. It is clear that they do not trust the 24-year-old enough to let him start every week, and Sanchez has been underwhelming since joining the club.

They need a reliable goalkeeper this summer, Jorgensen’s departure should lead towards the signing of a new number one keeper. Recent reports have suggested that Mike Penders may get a rope from the club next season. Meanwhile, Jorgensen has previously shown his quality at a top club like Villarreal, and he will look to join a competitive team once again.