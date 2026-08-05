Celta Vigo are on thpurchase e verge of signing Altay Bayindir on loan for the upcoming season, with the deal including a option.

Celta Vigo have agreed to sign Altay Bayindir on loan with a buy option, as per Sky Sports. The Galician outfit will cover the goalkeeper’s wages and will also have a purchase option worth €3.5 million in the contract to sign the Turkish keeper permanently.

Manchester United have taken their time, but they have reached a point where the goalkeeping department has been revamped. The Red Devils have had problems between the sticks ever since the departure of David de Gea, while Senne Lammens has become their primary goalkeeper after an impressive debut season.

Andre Onana, who spent last season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor, has agreed to rejoin the club on another loan spell. Manchester United began last season with Altay Bayindir in goal, but the arrival of Belgian star Senne Lammens saw the Turkish international reduced to a backup role.

In addition to moving Onana on, Manchester United have been thinking about offloading Bayindir in the summer. They have already signed Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United, which could pave the way for the 28-year-old Manchester United backup player to leave the club.

Celta Vigo in Altay Bayindir agreement

Celta Vigo were reportedly linked with a loan move recently, and the Spanish side were closing in on a deal. It now appears there is an agreement to take the Turkish star on loan for the upcoming league season.

Per Sky Sports, Celta Vigo will cover Bayindir’s wages in full and will have a permanent move option worth €3.5 million attached to the loan agreement. Should they trigger the option, Manchester United will retain a significant sell-on percentage in case they sell the keeper in the future.

What next for Manchester United?

With Bayindir out on loan, Manchester United have now cleared the goalkeeping position and can focus on midfield and defensive priorities. Manchester United have signed midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to bolster a problematic area following the departure of Casemiro and the injury to Manuel Ugarte.

They still need a third midfielder to add quality and help Michael Carrick sustain a long season ahead. Lewis Hall is also a reported target as they seek a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw, as the Red Devils need those players as a priority. Manchester United also remain active in pursuit of a left-back to compete with Shaw, a third midfielder, and attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.