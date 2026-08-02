Celta Vigo eyeing loan move for Altay Bayindir

La Liga Celta Vigo will look to sign 12-cap Turkish international Altay Bayindir from Manchester United this summer.

According to an update by the Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, Altay Bayindir is the subject of interest from Celta Vigo. The Sky Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Manchester United shot-stopper.

Per Chris Wheeler, the Galician outfit will attempt to sign Bayindir on a season-long loan deal in the coming weeks. However, the Daily Mail journalist has asserted that “the deal isn’t done yet”, which suggests there is scope for negotiations between the two clubs.

How has Altay Bayindir fared at Manchester United?

Altay Bayindir has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester United from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €5 million in September 2023. While the 28-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance during his sporadic appearances for the Premier League club, he has also been an unreliable presence between the sticks for the Red Devils.

The Turkish international started the 2025/26 season as Manchester United’s first-choice shot-stopper. However, after conceding 11 goals and keeping no clean sheets in six Premier League outings, Bayindir became the backup goalkeeper, with Senne Lammens usurping him in the pecking order. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Celta Vigo among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Bayindir?

Celta Vigo’s interest in Altay Bayindir is understandable. The Sky Blues are keen on reinforcing their goalkeeping unit by signing an experienced shot-stopper, as Ionut Radu is struggling with a muscular injury, compelling the Galician outfit to sign a new shot-stopper.

Bayindir has thus emerged on the Spanish club’s radar, and with his long-term future at Manchester United uncertain, an adventure in La Liga may be on the cards.