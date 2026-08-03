Altay Bayindir closing in on joining Celta Vigo, medical lined up

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is closing in on joining La Liga club Celta Vigo on loan this summer.

According to a report by Faro de Vigo via Sport Witness, Altay Bayindir is the subject of interest from Celta Vigo. The Sky Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Manchester United shot-stopper.

Per Faro de Vigo, the Galician outfit will soon complete the loan deal to sign Bayindir on a season-long loan deal in the coming days. The report has suggested that the Turk will travel to undergo his medical tests “within hours”, suggesting an agreement is close. However, Faro de Vigo has claimed that Manchester United may never get a transfer fee for the player due to his wages.

How has Altay Bayindir fared at Manchester United?

Altay Bayindir has had a mixed spell since joining Manchester United from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €5 million in September 2023. While the 28-year-old has produced some bright moments in his limited outings for the Premier League giants, he has also been an error-prone presence between the sticks.

The Turkish international started the 2025/26 season as Manchester United’s first-choice shot-stopper. However, after conceding 11 goals and keeping no clean sheets in six Premier League outings, Bayindir became the backup goalkeeper, with Senne Lammens usurping him to become the primary starter. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, and a move to La Liga is on the cards.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Celta Vigo’s interest in Altay Bayindir has been understandable. The Sky Blues are scouring the market for an experienced shot-stopper, as Ionut Radu is struggling with a muscular injury, compelling the Galician outfit to sign a new shot-stopper. Per Faro de Vigo, Claudio Giraldez wants Celta Vigo to bring in an alternative to Radu ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The report has also suggested that Celta Vigo would prefer to seal a deal to sign Bayindir before they travel to Italy for the upcoming pre-season games. With the Turk’s long-term future at Manchester United uncertain, a loan exit should be straightforward. The opportunity to become the first-choice goalkeeper for Celta Vigo will be appealing, as Bayindir can take inspiration from Odysseas Vlachodimos’s exploits for Sevilla in the 2025/26 season.

A loan move benefits the Turkish international due to the simmered down expectations, though Manchester United may prefer to sell him outright, per what the Faro de Vigo report has suggested. Meanwhile, per AS via the same Sport Witness report, Bayindir will travel to Spain for his medical by Monday at the latest.