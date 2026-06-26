Andre Onana set to rejoin Trabzonspor on loan as deal agreed

Manchester United have agreed a deal to send goalkeeper Andre Onana back to Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan, with the Cameroon international set for another spell in Turkey.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United and Trabzonspor have reached a verbal agreement over a new loan deal, with the Turkish Super Lig outfit prepared to pay a loan fee to the Red Devils. The clubs are finalising the remaining details before the move is officially completed.

The 30-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan in a deal worth around €55 million. Having worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax, Onana was expected to become the long-term successor to David de Gea following an outstanding campaign in which he helped Inter reach the UEFA Champions League final.

However, his time in England failed to live up to expectations. Despite showing flashes of his excellent distribution and ability with the ball at his feet, the Cameroonian struggled for consistency during his spell at Manchester United. A series of costly mistakes put him under increasing scrutiny, and he eventually slipped down the pecking order as the club looked to reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Onana desperately needed to sort out a move

With Onana no longer viewed as part of Manchester United’s long-term project, all parties prefer a temporary departure. Rather than sanctioning a permanent sale at a reduced price, the Red Devils will receive a loan fee while giving the goalkeeper another opportunity to rebuild his reputation in Turkey.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, will be delighted to bring back a player with significant experience at the highest level. Before joining Manchester United, Onana established himself as one of Europe’s leading goalkeepers during spells with Ajax and Inter Milan, winning league titles and domestic cups while making regular appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish outfit believe he can strengthen their squad immediately, and discussions are now centred on completing the final paperwork before the transfer is formally announced.

Onana has a contract with Manchester United until 2028, and they would have hoped to get rid of him permanently. Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are ready to return to market for a new backup goalkeeper, with recent reports linking them with several players, including Angus Gunn.