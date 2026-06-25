Manchester United eyeing surprise move for Angus Gunn

Manchester United will look to sign 30-year-old Scottish international Angus Gunn from fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Angus Gunn is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a new goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 30-year-old Nottingham Forest shot-stopper.

Angus Gunn and his career so far

Angus Gunn has endured a topsy-turvy ride since turning professional over a decade ago. Born in Norwich, the experienced goalkeeper spent his formative years in England and represented the country in age-group football before picking Scotland as his national side.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old graduated from the youth division at Manchester City but did not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at the Etihad. Loan spells with Norwich City, Stoke City, and Middlesbrough delivered varied levels of success before he landed on his feet at his boyhood club, Norwich City, following a permanent move in July 2021.

The Scottish international joined Nottingham Forest last summer, but managed only one outing before leaving the Tricky Trees as a free agent. Gunn is currently focused on excelling for Tartan Army at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club level continues to grow like wildfire.

What next for Gunn?

An extended stay in the Premier League may be on the cards for Angus Gunn, with Manchester United vying for his signature. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a new backup shot-stopper, as Altay Bayindir faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford amid his links with Besiktas. Additionally, Andre Onana is not in the club’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Radek Vitek may seal a permanent move away from Manchester United this summer due to his desire to feature regularly in the 2026/27 season; he has recently emerged as a target for Hull City. So, the Premier League giants need a new deputy to Senne Lammens, with Gunn a viable target.

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The Scottish international has extensive experience of English football and can be a reliable alternative to Lammens. However, Gunn is not the only goalkeeper on Manchester United’s wishlist, with recent reports also linking them with Karl Darlow and Sam Johnstone.