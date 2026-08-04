Manchester City table official bid to sign Geronimo Rulli

Manchester City’s negotiations for veteran goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Ligue 1 club Marseille could unlock other deals in the market.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City have submitted a bid for veteran goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille, with negotiations underway. The move could unlock other deals in the market, particularly at Leeds United, where James Trafford’s departure is linked to a cascade of goalkeeping moves elsewhere.

Manchester City are at the forefront of a goalkeeper hunt, as Enzo Maresca needs a quality second-choice stopper to deputise for Gianluigi Donnarumma. City’s need for a high-level deputy keeper aligns with Rulli’s profile that consists of more than 430 senior games and experience at a top European club.

Leeds United have agreed a deal for James Trafford, which leaves a gap in the goalkeeping setup at the Etihad, while Leeds could confirm his arrival once the Manchester side complete the signing of a new goalkeeper.

Leeds United have been undergoing a significant goalkeeping revamp and could lose all three of their first-choice options from last season. Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier left the club as free agents to join Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, while Torino are close to agreeing a move for Lucas Perri. Leeds United are expected to approve the deal for the latter once they get Trafford through the door.

Rulli negotiations progress

Manchester City had been chasing Geronimo Rulli since their reported agreement to sell Trafford to Leeds United. With the need for a Donnarumma deputy considered key, they are currently short in the position and could officially sanction the sale of Trafford once the new stopper arrives.

There is progress being made in the Rulli case, according to reports. Manchester City have now made an official offer to test Marseille’s resolve over their No. 1. Rulli has been with the French side since joining from Ajax in 2024. While he was a backup goalkeeper in Amsterdam, he assumed the role of No. 1 at the Ligue 1 giants. Rulli will provide experienced cover to their Italian No. 1.

Lucas Perri on the move

Once Manchester City agree a move for Rulli, it could open the door for Trafford to join Leeds and, in turn, for Perri to join Torino, as per Foot Mercato. The Serie A club are awaiting the sequence of goalkeeping moves in this transfer cycle, with Rulli’s move to the Etihad seen as a vital card in this regard.

Leeds United desperately need to finalise Trafford’s arrival and avoid further complications, as they currently have only Perri as a senior goalkeeper. The same could be said about Manchester City, who also recalled Scott Carson from retirement for their pre-season tour. This situation is expected to be resolved once Marseille and Manchester City finalise terms.