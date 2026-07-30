Manchester City eyeing summer move for Geronimo Rulli

Manchester City are continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign, with attention now turning to strengthening the goalkeeping department.

While much of the club’s summer business has focused on outfield reinforcements, Pep Guardiola is also keen to ensure he has experienced cover between the posts following an expected departure.

The Premier League champions have already identified their preferred candidate and have wasted little time in opening negotiations. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Manchester City want Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli as their new backup goalkeeper following James Trafford’s anticipated move to Leeds United.

The Argentina international is understood to be keen on returning to Manchester, while Marseille have been informed of City’s interest as discussions continue.

Manchester City submit opening offer

Reports from Foot Mercato via Yahoo claim Manchester City have already submitted an official offer to Marseille for the 34-year-old goalkeeper. Rulli is expected to arrive as the understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Trafford edging closer to completing his switch to Leeds United.

The move would mark a return to Manchester for Rulli, who was previously on City’s books in 2016 but never made a senior appearance for the club. Sporting CP have also expressed interest in the experienced goalkeeper, but City are currently leading the race for his signature.

Marseille managing goalkeeper situation

While Marseille are open to discussions, the French club are determined to carefully manage the timing of any departure.The Ligue 1 side are simultaneously negotiating the transfer of Jeffrey de Lange to FC Twente and do not want to lose both of their senior goalkeepers before securing a replacement.

That situation could delay any immediate agreement, even if Manchester City and Rulli are able to finalise personal terms quickly.Since joining Marseille in the summer of 2024 under Roberto De Zerbi, Rulli has established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, making 73 appearances across all competitions. His experience at both club and international level makes him an attractive option for City as they seek reliable depth behind Donnarumma.

Gerónimo Rulli looks like a sensible acquisition for Manchester City. At 34, he offers vast experience, understands the demands of elite football and appears comfortable accepting a supporting role behind Gianluigi Donnarumma. The biggest challenge is unlikely to come from rival clubs but from Marseille’s need to secure a replacement before sanctioning his exit. If that issue is resolved, this feels like a logical move that strengthens City’s squad without requiring a significant financial outlay.