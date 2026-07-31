Manchester City make progress in talks to sign Geronimo Rulli.

Manchester City are closing in on another addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad as they continue reshaping their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season. With James Trafford expected to leave the Etihad, the Premier League giants have moved quickly to identify an experienced replacement capable of providing reliable cover without disrupting the established hierarchy.

Their preferred candidate has already expressed a willingness to make the switch, leaving the two clubs to work through the final details of the transfer. According to Foot Mercato, Manchester City are making encouraging progress in negotiations with Marseille for goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, although a small gap in valuation still needs to be resolved before the deal can be completed.

The Argentina international is expected to join City as backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma once an agreement is reached.

Clubs closing in on transfer agreement

Negotiations between Manchester City and Marseille are understood to be progressing positively. City have submitted an offer worth €2 million for the 34-year-old goalkeeper, while the Ligue 1 side are holding out for approximately €3.5 million.

Despite the difference in valuation, there is growing confidence that a compromise can be found. Rulli is reportedly keen to complete the move and has already indicated his desire to join the Premier League champions, removing any concerns over personal terms.

The transfer is also expected to coincide with James Trafford’s anticipated move to Leeds United, creating the space for Rulli to arrive at the Etihad.

Marseille preparing for life after Rulli

Marseille have already begun planning for the Argentine’s departure as the French club have identified Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes as their preferred replacement and are working on their own plans to reinforce the position before allowing Rulli to leave. That succession planning has helped negotiations progress smoothly, with Marseille now focused on securing the best possible financial package rather than resisting the transfer altogether.

Since arriving in France, Rulli has established himself as Marseille’s first-choice goalkeeper, and his experience at both domestic and international level makes him an ideal candidate to provide dependable depth behind Donnarumma.If the remaining €1.5 million valuation gap can be bridged, the deal is expected to move quickly towards completion.

This has all the characteristics of a transfer that will eventually be completed. The player wants the move, Manchester City have identified him as their preferred backup goalkeeper, and Marseille are already preparing a replacement. The only remaining issue is the relatively modest gap between City’s €2 million offer and Marseille’s €3.5 million asking price. Given the small difference involved, a compromise appears far more likely than a collapse in negotiations.