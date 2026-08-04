Everton hoping to beat the competition to Nahuel Molina

Everton are eager to explore a move for Nahuel Molina as their search for a new right-back continues, but they face competition from elsewhere.

Everton are targeting Nahuel Molina, the Atletico Madrid full-back, as a potential right-back signing, per a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve. The 28-year-old could be made available by Los Rojiblancos, with Juventus also in the mix, as the Toffees assess the cost of the operation.

David Moyes needs to reshape Everton’s right-back options. Over the past season, he has extensively used Jake O’Brien, James Garner, and Merlin Rohl in that role, while Nathan Patterson is the only recognised option at present. However, Patterson has struggled with fitness issues and faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Everton boss ideally wants to move O’Brien to a central position, while Rohl would see more minutes in his preferred midfield role ahead of the new season. Hence, signing a new right-back seems imperative for the Toffees to strengthen their backline, and there have been a few key targets mentioned in multiple media reports.

Molina’s Atletico Madrid situation

Molina has been a serviceable player since his move to Atletico Madrid from Udinese in 2022. He has made 181 appearances across all competitions, but over the last two seasons, Diego Simeone has restricted him to a squad role rather than a starting one.

With his contract expiring in 2027 and no renewal talks reported, Atletico Madrid are open to a sale. The Colchoneros’ asking price has not yet been disclosed, but the club may assess his situation and provide suitors with a figure in due course.

Everton have offered Molina a chance to join the Premier League, though his preference for a move remains uncertain. As per Tutto Juve, Juventus also hold an interest, and a return to Serie A may prove more attractive.

Exploring other options

Beyond Molina, there are several other names in the mix, including links to Celtic’s Alistair Johnston. Everton were also interested in Arsenal’s Ben White earlier amid reports at the time opening up the possibility of an exit for the defender.

Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy is also a reported target, while loose links mentioned Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is currently on trial with Crystal Palace, as a target. Overall, there is anticipation from Everton’s end that a new right-back is key to their summer business plans, and they could now assess the idea of Molina as a key target if he is ready to make the switch to England.