Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace interested in Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu is generating significant interest from Liverpool and Everton, with Crystal Palace reportedly leading the race.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Everton have also joined the pursuit, though the Japanese international is understood to have impressed Palace during a recent pre-season trial.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was an accomplished performer for Arsenal following his 2021 move from Bologna. While he played key roles across three seasons at the Emirates, a succession of injury issues led the club to terminate his deal last year, and he subsequently joined Ajax on a short-term contract. Having featured only seven times for the Dutch giants, Tomiyasu has returned to the market after proving his fitness at the World Cup with Japan.

Crystal Palace were considering Tomiyasu recently, and he has been training with the first-team squad during their pre-season tour. Pierre Sage handed the Japanese international a place in the team during the 3-0 defeat to RC Lens in a friendly, with suggestions that he has impressed sufficiently for the club to consider formalising an offer.

Crystal Palace lead the race for Tomiyasu

Fabrizio Romano confirmed news of his trial at Palace, though the Eagles are not alone in their pursuit. According to TEAMtalk, Everton and Liverpool are also interested, with the Merseysiders eager to add defensive options this window. Tomiyasu’s free-agent status represents a considerable advantage, particularly given his versatility and profile.

Liverpool were reportedly linked with Ezri Konsa, which indicates that Arne Slot is prioritising defenders capable of playing versatile roles. Tomiyasu matches that profile, having regularly featured as a full-back for Arsenal while also operating as a centre-back for Japan.

Everton are similarly pursuing defensive reinforcements and remain a potential suitor, though they are also linked with centre-back Nathan Zeze. Palace, however, are regarded as front-runners for Tomiyasu’s signature. BBC’s Sami Mokbel confirmed that Palace have already opened talks with the defender over a permanent deal.

Palace bolstering their defence

Tomiyasu is capable of operating flexibly within different systems; depending on whether Palace manager Sage opts for a back three or back four, the former Arsenal utility man would provide tactical optionality. Beyond the Japanese international, Crystal Palace are pursuing multiple defensive targets as they prepare for the new campaign.

They are chasing Raphael Le Guen from Brest, while Augsburg’s Chrislain Matsima is also a key target. As matters stand, no agreements are imminent for any of the trio, though developments may emerge before the window closes.