Crystal Palace, Everton in transfer tussle to sign Nathan Zeze

Crystal Palace and Everton are part of a six-way battle for NEOM SC defender Nathan Zeze, with the chase becoming increasingly complicated.

As per L’Equipe, the 21-year-old left-footed French defender moved to NEOM SC from Nantes last summer for €20m, making 32 appearances as the club finished eighth in the Saudi Pro League. Both Crystal Palace and Everton are among six clubs keen on a move.

He was of interest to a few Premier League sides last summer before making the switch to NEOM SC as per reports, and the defender could now be handed the chance to return to Europe or even play in England. This time around, Everton and Crystal Palace are among the teams keen as a six-way battle unfolds for the French defender.

Everton and Crystal Palace in Nathan Zeze chase?

Everton are in the market for a new defender this summer to add depth to their back line. David Moyes is seeking cover for Jarrad Branthwaite after an injury-hit season, with a move for the 21-year-old French defender hinging on NEOM SC’s asking price, the club will seek to recoup more than the €20m paid last summer.

Crystal Palace are recruiting aggressively this summer after losing Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix within six months. There are reported links to Raphael Le Guen from Brest, while they are persistently trying to convince Augsburg to part with Chrislain Matsima, according to sources. Zeze’s left-side profile and defensive versatility align with new boss Pierre Lage’s tactical preferences.

Who else is chasing Nathan Zeze?

Beyond Everton and Palace, Bournemouth are keen after losing Marcos Senesi on a free transfer to Tottenham, while former suitors Inter Milan and Spanish outfit Real Sociedad remain in the race. Zeze’s youth (21), left-footed profile, and Premier League-ready fitness after 32 Saudi appearances make him an asset for both European rebuilds and immediate English-football integration.

The major threat to all five European and English suitors is Saudi giants Al-Hilal, who could mobilise superior financial firepower for the player. Zeze will ultimately decide whether to join a Premier League club, return to Europe, or accept a Saudi offer.