Tottenham offer €55 million package to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to seal a deal for 22-year-old Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup after submitting a bid to SL Benfica.

According to a report by Now via Bola Na Rede, Andreas Schjelderup is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old SL Benfica winger.

Per Now, the North London giants have offered a package worth €55 million to the Portuguese giants, and it includes a base fee of €45 million and €10 million in add-ons. While Benfica would have no problem with the overall amount, they want the base fee to be around €50 million.

Andreas Schjelderup and his soaring stock

Andreas Schjelderup has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in the Primeira Liga since joining SL Benfica from FC Nordsjaelland in June 2024. The 22-year-old has made significant progress in the last two years, becoming a regular in the final third for his club and country.

The Norwegian winger enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. He followed that up with a solid showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing to four goals. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Andreas Schjelderup is understandable. Spurs have been busy in the market in the ongoing transfer window, loosening their purse strings to sign several ceiling-raising players, including Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. They are now focused on improving their attack.

The North London club’s offensive unit was blunt in the 2025/26 season, thus contributing towards the downturn in fortunes. Having failed to fill Son Heung-min’s void in the attack, they have needed a new wide attacker, with the the urgency to bolster the flanks set to intensify if Richarlison leaves in the coming weeks. Schjelderup has thus emerged as a viable target due to his age profile, combined with pace and technical quality.

Recent reports have claimed that the Norwegian international is keen on moving to the Premier League this summer, a preference that may accelerate negotiations with Tottenham. With the valuation gap between the two clubs narrowing, a deal remains possible before the window closes.