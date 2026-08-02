Tottenham make initial approach for Victor Osimhen move, want £50-55 million deal

Tottenham have approached Galatasaray to explore a move for Victor Osimhen, though other rivals might step up in the process.

Tottenham have proposed to make an opening bid of £50-55 million for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, per Caught Offside, with Manchester United and Chelsea also circling the Nigerian international. Spurs have made several impressive additions in the summer window and now want another marquee attacking name to strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

Tottenham have completed some impressive signings in the summer and could still look to add another marquee name to the mix. As per Caught Offside, Spurs have made an initial approach for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, with Manchester United and Chelsea also in the mix.

The Nigerian international has carried his prolific goalscoring form from Napoli to Istanbul, scoring 59 times and providing 16 assists in 74 official games over two seasons. Galatasaray have signalled they will only negotiate if Osimhen requests a move and suitors meet their asking price.

De Zerbi’s striker ambitions

Tottenham moved efficiently earlier in the summer to ensure there were new faces in midfield and defence, and the focus has shifted towards the attacking setup. Beyond the need for new wingers, Roberto De Zerbi wants a striker capable of leading a possession-heavy system while pressing high, which needs a profile that aligns with Osimhen’s record in Turkey.

There were reported links to Eli Junior Kroupi, but the Bournemouth sensation has suffered a long-term foot injury that will keep him out for several months. Spurs have targeted alternatives to the Frenchman, including Nicolo Tresoldi. They have now made an initial approach worth £50-55 million for Osimhen.

Galatasaray are understood to be demanding at least £65 million for Osimhen, leaving Tottenham’s £50-55 million opening bid, if they were to make one, to fall short, especially with Manchester United and Chelsea also admiring the Nigerian. The presence of those two giants may allow the Turkish giants to demand even more citing the competition.

Competition from Premier League rivals

Osimhen is reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, and Tottenham could continue to press the case for the striker. However, Manchester United’s interest stems from uncertainties surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future, while Chelsea have held a long-standing interest in the Nigerian attacker, though it is unclear if that fill firm up after Danny Welbeck’s arrival.

It remains unclear whether either rival will mount a serious challenge; Manchester United do not particularly need a new first-choice striker, while Chelsea have already signed Danny Welbeck. So, that leaves the ball in Tottenham’s court to wrap up the negotiations with Galatasaray and attempt to find common ground on the transfer fee.